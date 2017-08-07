RPS votes to keep students, staff at George Mason Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students and staff at George Mason Elementary School will remain in their building this fall after the Richmond School Board voted Monday night to complete maintenance upgrades and an air quality test.

Richmond Public Schools says the building is safe despite the list of repairs that need to be done — but many parents and teachers are voicing that it’s still not an appropriate learning space for students.

A public meeting was held last week where parents and staff listened to a list of recommendations about what would be the best course of action for the upcoming school year.

Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz recommended leaving students and staff where they are and set the focus on a long-term solution.

“We believe that a new school needs to be built on the vacant land behind us,” Kranz said. “That’s what needs to take place.”

But that long-term solution didn’t give teachers and parents the answers as to what can be done for this fall.

“It’s reported that our building is safe, but there is a difference between being safe and being an appropriate space for kids to learn,” teacher Megan Jackson said.

