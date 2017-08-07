Red Cross urges blood donors to give in final weeks of summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage.

In August, regular donors may delay giving as final summer vacations are planned and back-to-school activities ramp up. To fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks, donations are urgently needed from new and current donors. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days.

As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 15-31.

Caroline

Ruther Glen

8/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Caroline Family YMCA, 17422 Library Blvd

_______________

Chesterfield

Chester

8/30/2017: 3:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., YMCA-Chester, 3011 W Hundred Road

_______________

Henrico

Richmond

8/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Hospital-Bon Secours, 5801 Bremo Road

8/23/2017: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Mary’s Hospital-Bon Secours, 5801 Bremo Road

_______________

Lancaster

Kilmarnock

8/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Drive

White Stone

8/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., White Stone Church of the Nazarene, 57 Whisk Drive, P.O. Box 1270

_______________

Lunenburg

Kenbridge

8/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kenbridge EMS Station 7, 915 E. 5th Avenue

_______________

New Kent

Quinton

8/28/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Patriots Landing Clubhouse, 7351 Patriots Landing Place

_______________

Prince Edward

Farmville

8/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 1301 Milnwood Road

_______________

Richmond City

Richmond

8/18/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., VCU Health – Learning Center, 1250 East Marshall St.

8/25/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., VCU Globe, 830 W. Grace Street

8/29/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Cathedral of the Sacred Hearts, 800 S Cathedral Place

8/30/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., The Cathedral of the Sacred Hearts, 800 S Cathedral Place

8/31/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 800 S. Cathedral Place

_______________

Sussex

Waverly

8/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Prince George Electric Cooperative, 7103 General Mahone Highway

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.