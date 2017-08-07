Police searching for suspects who stole equipment from Chesterfield construction site

CHESTERFIELD Co., (WRIC) — Police are trying to identify two men who allegedly stole equipment from a Chesterfield construction site on July 18.

Authorities say that at approximately 8:30 p.m., a white, four-door pickup truck pulled onto a construction site on Coyote Drive.

Two men who were in that truck loaded a Ridgid-brand pipe threading machine onto the back of the truck and left the site, police said.

The site supervisor, who watched the surveillance footage of the theft, did not recognize the truck as belonging to anyone on his site crew.

The victim told investigators that this pipe threader is commonly used with gas or irrigation pipes.

If you have information on this or any unsolved crime in or fugitive wanted by Chesterfield County or the city of Colonial Heights, submit a tip anonymously through the Crime Solvers telephone hotline at 804-748-0660, or through the new P3app. You will remain anonymous, and, if your tip helps solve a case or catch a fugitive, you could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

