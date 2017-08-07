Moms could soon buy more with WIC benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Moms who get money from the federally funded WIC program could soon be able to buy more with their benefits.

WIC stands for Women, Infants and Children. Right now, it gives low-income mothers government dollars to buy healthy food for their families.

Jennifer Waldrop relied on WIC when she was pregnant.

“WIC is pretty important to me,” she said. “It helps me decide what foods are nutritionally good to eat right now for my sons well being.”

Congressman Dave Brat recently introduced the WIC Improvement Act. The legislation would allow participants to also purchase multi-vitamins with their WIC dollars.

He sees it as an added insurance that moms and kids are getting good nutrition.

“We wanna make sure everyone eats a good diet, but sometimes these days in this fast paced world it’s hard to pull that off,” Brat said.

The change wouldn’t cost taxpayers any additional money. It would just give women another choice at the store.

“A lot of people don’t have the incomes right now for fruits and vegetables,” Brat added. “Everybody knows you go to the supermarket these days, those are through the roof. So this makes sure you’re getting all the basics through multi-vitamins and supplements built into one package.”

