Local reading program expands in time for new school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More students who are struggling to learn to read will get help from some furry friends this fall.

The Sprite’s HERO Paws to R.E.A.D. program is expanding to Goochland County School and three more Richmond public libraries, Westover Hills, Belmont and Broad Rock.

The program allows kids to practice reading out loud to volunteer therapy dogs, and it helps to build their confidence.

According to the Sprite’s Hero website, it has “19 volunteer R.E.A.D. teams working in schools, libraries and other facilities in Ashland, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, New Kent and Richmond.”

Follow this link to find a tutoring session where you live or to get your own therapy dog involved with Sprite’s HERO.

