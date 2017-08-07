Local man collecting supplies for families devastated by OBX power outage

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man is helping families devastated by last week’s power outage in the Outer Banks.
The eight days without power in Ocracoke and Hatteras was a disappointment for visitors, but crippling for families who make their living off of tourism.
So, Shawn Gillespie of Chesterfield County is reaching out to help the kids impacted by their parents’ financial loss. He’s collecting school supplies for students in Ocracoke.
“Most families have to work 2-3 jobs in the tourism industry, and with that week without power, that’s really killed them,” Gillespie explained. “I frequently visit the island and thought there’s no better way to give back then to ask the citizens of Chesterfield County to help out and help fill backpacks for school supplies for the kids down there, so when they start school in about two weeks, they’ll have the supplies needed.”
Papers, pencils, binders and backpacks; typical school supplies can all be dropped off this week at the Harper’s Mill Community clubhouse in Chesterfield County.
“We just really want to help them out as much as we can, do whatever we can,” added Krissy Sowers with the Harper’s Mill Community. “I know that a lot of people wanted to help and just don’t know how, so this is a great avenue to provide what they really, really need.”
Gillespie said he plans to drive the donations to Ocracoke on Saturday.
Below is a list of items that are being requested:
Backpacks
Lunch boxes
Markers (broad and thin)
Colored pencils
Crayons
Lined note cards (3×5)
Plastic folders
Regular folders
Pencil pouches
8 tab pocket dividers
#2 pencils (everyone loves Ticonderoga)
Mechanical pencils
Canvas zipper bag with holes
Pens
Highlighters
Tissues (LOTS of them)
Clorox wipes (LOTS of them)
Blankets, small pillows (for preschool and kindergarten)
Small children’s toothbrush and children’s toothpaste
Plastic forks and spoons
Paper towels
Napkins
Expo markers
1 inch 3-ring binders (many have asked for this)
2 inch 3-ring binders (many have asked for this)
3 inch 3-ring binders
Dividers
Loose leaf paper
Headphones/earbuds
Glue sticks
Band-Aids
All size Ziploc bags
Big erasers
Blue two pocket folders
Green two pocket folders
College ruled loose-leaf paper
Composition books (non-spiral)- Lots of teachers use these
Graphing calculators (Texas Instruments TI-84)
Sketchbook
White erasers
Fine point sharpie pens
Sharpies
Graph paper
Sticky tabs
Sticky notes
Folders without prongs
Scissors (for lower and upper elementary)
Individual pencil sharpeners
70 page spiral notebooks with holes
Metric ruler
Construction paper
Handheld dispensers with transparent tape
Hand sanitizer
Other items you may consider:
New children’s tennis shoes
Reusable water bottles
Flash drive
New clothes
