Let’s Eat RVA: Lahmajoun at Coriander, Virginia’s only Armenian restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you in the mood for something fast but healthy? You may want to check out Coriander in Carytown.

Not only will you find a fresh and delicious twist on some of the traditional foods here in America, it’s also the only Armenian restaurant you’ll find in Virginia.

The fruits, vegetables and spices they offer are not only amazing, but they also haven’t really been introduced here in America. So, the goal of Coriander is to bring that here.

Before indulging in their lahmajoun, Matt and Robey first had to make the lavash — which is the ‘bread’ used to make the wrap. Each lavash is made fresh to order for each wrap; the dough is kneaded, pressed really thin and then a beautiful red vegetable meat sauce is added before finally being put in the oven.

Then comes the fresh vegetables, red cabbage and lemon juice to add a bit of tart. It’s healthy and made with no preservatives.

“I could eat this all day.” — Let’s Eat RVA host Matt DiNardo

