Jenna Bush Hager to visit Richmond in support of the Virginia Women’s Monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jenna Bush Hager will be visiting Richmond in Sept. for an event supporting the Virginia Women’s Monument at the Virginia State Capitol.

The author, television personality and daughter of President George W. Bush will headline an event to build support for the monument, called Voices from the Garden.

This will be Hager’s first public speaking appearance in Richmond.

“A Conversation with Jenna Bush Hager” will be at St. Catherine’s School from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. The event costs $50 and is open to the public. Click here for information about tickets.

The Virginia Women’s Monument is scheduled to be completed in two or three years. It will include 12 sculptures in an oval-shaped garden.

