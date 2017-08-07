Injuries, tempers flare at Redskins Training Camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Monday morning began the Redskins’ first game week preparation of the season, as Washington gets ready to face the Ravens Thursday in Baltimore.

Monday also marked the first day of recovery for Redskins’ second year wide receiver Josh Doctson. Head Coach Jay Gruden said Doctson underwent an MRI on his injured hamstring, and the MRI revealed a slight pull. Gruden was not worried about Doctson’s injury having a long-term impact, but he was held out Monday to make sure the injury heals. Doctson missed most of his rookie season with an Achilles tendon injury suffered in rookie mini camp in May of 2016, shortly after the Redskins selected him in the first round of the NFL Draft. Doctson did not speak to media after Sunday’s practice nor after Monday’s.

Veterans Terrelle Pryor, and Ryan Kerrigan did not practice in the afternoon, getting a day of rest.

Pryor was part of a dust up in Monday morning’s walk through. He and cornerback Bashaud Breeland had to be separated after an argument between the two began. Later in the day, left guard Shawn Lauvao got into a scuffle with multiple defensive players in which he lost his helmet. Gruden said everyone in camp was “emotional” as it’s been over a week of facing the same guys, and it’s about time to play someone else.

The Redskins have one practice Tuesday beginning at 1:35 PM. Training Camp will be closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as the Redskins travel to Baltimore and play the Ravens. The team will return to Richmond for practice on Saturday.