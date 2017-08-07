Henrico County still needs teachers, bus drivers, and more before start of school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools needs to fill important positions before the start of the 2017-18 school year.

The school system has open slots for teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition workers and custodians. Henrico Schools is seeking teachers for grades K-12, with a particular need for teachers in reading, math, English, Spanish and technical education. HCPS is also recruiting for substitutes in all fields, especially teachers.

Representatives from the HCPS Human Resources Department will be on hand for a job fair Thursday, August 10, at the school division’s Central Office headquarters on Nine Mile Road in eastern Henrico County. Also present to talk with interested candidates will be representatives from the HCPS Pupil Transportation, School Nutrition Services, and Custodial Services departments. Bus driver candidates will be paid while they train.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance at henricoschools.us/careers or call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

