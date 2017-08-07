Commercial burglary suspects sought in Petersburg

Related Coverage Petersburg Police seek vandalism suspects who smashed windows at local businesses, school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a recent commercial burglary. Authorities believe the two suspects may also be connected to other similar incidents in the city.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, officers were called to an ‘insecure premise’ in the 100 block of S. Adams Street. Officer arrived and found the business, Serenity Incorporated, had been burglarized. Police say the suspects gained entry by smashing a window.

Surveillance video captured a male and female outside of the window reaching in. Both subjects match the suspects who were captured in surveillance video from a separate vandalism incident that occurred at 54 S. Union Street on July 21.

Serenity Incorporated has been a victim of crime twice in less than a month. On July 21, police responded to the business and found the window to the front door had been smashed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

