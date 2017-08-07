Chesterfield motorcyclist killed in multi-car wreck in New Kent County; 2 charged

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been charged in a wreck that killed a motorcyclist in New Kent County on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Route 33 (Eltham Road), near Piper Drive.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2005 Honda Pilot was traveling east on Eltham Road when it began to brake to make a left-hand turn onto Piper Drive. As the SUV slowed, it was struck from behind by a 2007 Infinity G35 sedan, which then spun into the westbound lane and collided with a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, who has been identified as 63-year-old Floyd L. Madison of Chesterfield County, was tranported with serious injuries to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the sedan, 34-year-old Jamal D. Goode of Richmond, suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. He was charged with following too close and failure to maintain proper control.

The SUV driver – Elised R. “Lopez” Gomez, 25, of West Point – was charged with driving without a license.

At approximately 1:49 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, Trooper A. Doss was on patrol on Route 33 (Eltham Road) in New Kent County when he observed a multi-vehicle crash near Piper Drive and stopped to assist.

The crash remains under investigation.

