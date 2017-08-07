Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: Service dogs have an important role in communities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy talks with Bunny Young, founder of the group Pawssible, about International Assistance Dog Week.

Virginia law requires public places to allow guide dogs, hearing dogs and service dogs that are clearly marked with a harness, vest, backpack or blaze orange leash, depending on their training.

According to its facebook page, Pawssible’s goal is “to educate more individuals, businesses, medical professionals and organizations about the benefits and capabilities of working with a service dog, providing networking connections and resources for individuals and families wanting proper training and information on the selection of a service dog.”

Pawssible also provides scholarships to individuals to obtain their own service dog. It is having its 3rd annual Kibbles & Bids fundraiser on Sunday, August 20, 2017 to benefit the programs it offers.

Click here for more webisodes of Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.