‘All clear’ given following gas leak at JTCC in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are responded to a reported gas leak on the campus of John Tyler Community College in Chester Monday afternoon.

The leak was caused after construction crews hit a gas line. Chesterfield Fire and Columbia Gas both responded to the scene.

Fire officials temporarily restricted access to vehicle attempting to enter the Chester campus. Students were also kept inside classrooms during repairs.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

