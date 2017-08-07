10 people, including 2 juveniles, charged in Colonial Heights drug bust

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Eight adults and two juveniles were arrested on drug charges after police executed a search warrant at a home in Colonial Heights on Friday, August 4.

According to a release from the Colonial Heights Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 3000 block of Farris Avenue after receiving a tip from the public.

After searching the home, they arrested and charged a total of 10 people with various drug offenses.

Three of them — 43-year-old Tammy Sue Garrison of Colonial Heights, 23-year-old Alexa Nikel Nightengale of Colonial Heights and 36-year-old Erica Delores Quick of Glen Allen — are being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail. In addition to being charged with possession of marijuana, Garrison was also charged with maintaining drug nuisance and three charges of contributing; Nightengale was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I/II drug and felony child neglect; Quick was charged with felony probation out of Amelia County.

Five others were charged with possession of marijuana and released at the residence: 26-year-old Jordan Garrison of Colonial Heights, 18-year-old Tiana K. Lofton of Henrico, 20-year-old Alfago Nightengale of Colonial Heights, 23-year-old Jane Ravin of Richmond and 19-year-old Michael L. Saunders of Colonial Heights,

