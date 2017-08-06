Vigil held to honor 16-year-old Henrico drowning victim

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember a Henrico teen who recently drowned.

Shyheem Jackson was just 16-years-old.

“Shyheem lived life,” said one of his coaches at the memorial service. “His death hurt me, but it didn’t hurt like the pain of looking my players in the eye and telling them one of your brothers is gone.”

16-year-old Shyheem Jackson’s life was celebrated tonight with blue and white balloons. Through tears, friends remembered his beautiful smile, his dimples and his sense of humor. He had just started practice with the Henrico high School Football team.

“He was respectful, he was nice, he was kind,” said a friend.

He and five other teens jumped a fence to get into a swimming pool last week after it was closed. Though his mother tells 8News he knew how to swim, Shyheem drowned.

His mother said he always supported her.

“When everybody doubted me, Shyheem never did,” she said. “And he’d tell me all the time, you’re the best mommy in the world and you can do anything. And I did everything.”

His mother said he was a good big brother who always protected his brothers and sisters.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.