VIDEO: 3-year-old’s 911 call gets him ‘superhero’ status

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A young mother in Michigan passed out in her home and the only person in the house was her 3-year-old child.

It sounds like a recipe for tragedy, but this 3-year-old is being called a hero after he got help for his mom by leading rescuers to the house.

Depending on when you ask him, three-and-a-half-year-old Ezra is either Iron-Man, Spider-Man or Batman.

And if you ask his family and the authorities in Muskegon, he doesn’t need a costume to be a superhero.

“We call him a superhero,” said Tina Walker, Ezra’s grandmother.

“I’m Iron-Man,” is Ezra’s response.

Ezra’s mom, Casey Wallace, believed she was having a bad reaction to something, possibly a spider bite at her home in Muskegon on July 5.

“My hand was swelling up and it was painful the night before, I woke up the next morning and it was still painful, but I was just trying to wait it out and I guess I ended up passing out,” Wallace said.

Ezra said he tried to wake his mom but: “That didn’t work.”

Wallace works full-time and is a student at Muskegon Community College, but she gets help taking care of Ezra from his grandma Tina Walker.

“I started teaching him when he was 2-years-old, because I knew him and his mom lived alone,” Tina Walker said. “I said that’s only for emergencies now, you don’t just play with it.”

She said with children as young as Sera, it can be hard to know what sinks in.

Clearly, this lesson did.

The Muskegon County dispatchers mistakenly called Ezra Angela, but they recognized the situation was real and worked for about 20 minutes getting the information they needed from Ezra.

This included his mom’s name, the name of the street, the color of his house and the color of her car in the driveway. This all helped emergency responders narrow their search.

“You could hear the dispatcher ask ‘can you come outside?’ and he said ‘nope. I can’t come outside, the cars will be coming,’” Grandma said.

Casey Wallace came to. Groggy and seeing the paramedics who had come to her home.

“I was confused,” Wallace said recalling the incident. “I think I was confused and a little bit worried because I didn’t know how they were all in the house and how they got in the house but then they were telling me Ezra called and he opened the door for the police officers.”

They transported her to Hackley Hospital where she stayed overnight for observation.

“I got to ride in the police car,” Ezra said.

Mom found out at the hospital who was responsible for getting her help.

“I was just like ‘I’m so proud of you.’ I told him thank you. Lots of love. Hugs and kisses basically,” she said.

“Very proud,” Grandma Tina Walker said. “I was just really amazed when I found out he that he had actually picked up the phone and called.”

Ezra takes it all in stride. He’s on this next adventure.

“I want to be Batman and a basketball player,” he said.

