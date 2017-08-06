VCU Hall of Fame’s Calvin Duncan breaks ground on new church

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday morning in Chesterfield, VCU basketball Hall of Famer Calvin Duncan, pastor of the Faith & Family church, broke ground on a new 11,883 square foot facility.

Originally opened 13 years ago, Duncan has striven to inspire and support his community and the greater Richmond area.

After graduating from VCU and being drafted by the Chicago Bulls, he chose to come back and become a pastor in 1985 to share the word of god that gave him guidance during his time as a Ram.

In a press release from the ground breaking, Duncan says the new facility, “isn’t a building, the people are the true church.”

The current building of the Faith & Family Church will turn into a community and family center next to the new building that will take nine to 10 months to complete, according to Duncan.