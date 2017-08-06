Spiders stay healthy after 1st fall scrimmage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders football team held their first full speed scrimmage of fall camp Saturday night at Robins Stadium.

Coaches didn’t keep stats on the scrimmage, but from what head coach Russ Huesman told the media:

The offense is as advertised with returning senior starting quarterback Kyle Lauletta, a bevy of receivers and Richmond’s big, three headed monster at running back; the offensive line is strong but lacks depth; defense was a step behind.

The scrimmage was a chance to cut loose and fly around after grinding the first week and a half of fall camp with no significant injuries to speak of.

The Spiders open their season at Sam Houston State on Sunday, August 27th at 7:00 p.m.