RPD investigating multiple overnight shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have confirmed that one person is dead and at least two others injured in separate shootings that all occurred overnight in Richmond.

The first incident happened in Gilpin Court around 9 p.m. Police said that a man was shot multiple times in the body and face in the 1000 block of St. Paul Street. He was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

A second shooting occurred around 11 p.m. later that night when a man was shot in the 3300 block of North Avenue. Police said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. No suspect information was provided.

A third incident happened at 1:37 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of 6th Street and Stockton Street. In that incident, a man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg.

