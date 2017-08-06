Redskins’ WR Josh Doctson exits practice with hamstring injury

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday afternoon, second year wide receiver Josh Doctson suffered an apparent hamstring injury during seven-on-seven drills towards the end of the day’s second practice. He was seen with a light limp walking to the locker room. He will be evaluated by trainers to determine the severity. There is no indication yet if he will miss the Redskins’ upcoming preseason opener in Baltimore against the Ravens on Thursday, August 10th at 7:00 p.m.

Injury Update: WR Josh Doctson is being evaluated for a hamstring injury, LT Trent Williams had a rest day with a mild abdominal bruise. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) August 6, 2017

Doctson was having a stellar camp paired with newcomer Terrelle Pryor, showing off his abilities during one-on-one drills in front of fans attending training camp.

The Washington Redskins resume practices on Monday, gates open at 9:30 a.m.