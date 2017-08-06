Reach Cycles donates 22 bikes to kids with disabilities

(WRIC) — Some local kids are on the move tonight, thanks to the volunteer group “reach cycles.”

Reach Cycles donated 22 specially adapted bikes to children with disabilities at ARCpark Sunday afternoon.

Many of the kids have been on a waiting list for a bike for some time.

8News spoke with Michelle Froede from the organization.

“To be able to see a kid who sometimes has struggles and might not be able to do what another kid or sibling are able to do, to be able to see them do that and the families come together and do something as a family, I mean, there’s no words to describe it,” Froede said.

Over the past three years, the group has donated 192 bikes.