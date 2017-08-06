Petersburg Police looking for armed robbery suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say robbed a business Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened Sunday at 8 a.m. at the Liberty Cash Mart in the 100 block of East Washington Street.

The suspect entered the business displaying a firearm, police said, and demanded currency.

Police said the suspect was captured the day before on the same store’s surveillance system during a “counterfeiting incident.” He was also caught on video Sunday during the robbery.

Petersburg Police said the man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black tee shirt, what appears to be black or dark in color pants and a black backpack.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the key word pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

