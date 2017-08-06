Nine-year-old applies for NASA’s ‘Planetary Protection Officer’ job, gets letter back

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A self-described Guardian of the Galaxy has written to NASA in the hopes of being its new Planetary Protection Officer.

Jack Davis, 9, of New Jersey already has an impressive resume. He writes, “I may be 9 but I think I would be fit for the job. One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien, also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see. I have also seen the show ‘Marvel Agents of Shield’ and hope to see the movie ‘Men in Black.” I am great at video games. I am young, so I can learn to think like an Alien.”

Davis signs it with the name and the title Guardian of the Galaxy, as well as his grade (fourth).

The director of NASA’s planetary science division, Jim Green, has written back to him. In his letter, Green encourages Davis to “study hard and do well in school,” and maybe apply to NASA one day.

“At NASA, we love to teach kids about space and inspire them to be the next generation of explorers,” Green said, according to NASA’s official website. “Think of it as a gravity assist — a boost that may positively and forever change a person’s course in life, and our footprint in the universe.”

NASA shared the two letters on its website Friday.

Davis also got a call from NASA’s Planetary Research Director, Jonathan Rall.

