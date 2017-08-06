Motorcyclist dies after 130 mph chase in Virginia

OCCOQUAN, Va. (AP) — A motorcyclist is dead after leading police on a pursuit down Interstate 95 in northern Virginia in speeds exceeding 130 mph.

Virginia State Police say they received a call at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday of a motorcycle traveling too fast on I-395 in Arlington County.

Police say they saw the motorcyclist weaving in and out of traffic at about 80 mph when they sought to pull him over.

Instead, police say the motorcyclist, 36-year-old Clint Gaskins of Woodbridge, sped off onto southbound I-95. Police say the motorcycle exceeded speeds of 130 mph while being pursued.

The pursuit continued through Fairfax County into Prince William County, where police say Gaskins exited I-95 and lost control of his bike on Va. 123. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.