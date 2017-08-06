Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Representatives from the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Lailah Jelena Harris is sixteen years old and was last seen by her family on Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. She was last seen with three males that her family did not know, leaving her residence in Dinwiddie. The group left in a black Honda sedan.

Lailah is described as being a bi-racial 16-year-old girl, 5’7″ tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt and jean shorts.

Deputies said that Harris may be somewhere in the City of Petersburg, near the 5th Ward area.

Anyone who knows where Harris may be is asked to contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers.

