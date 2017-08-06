Deaths of 2 Texas toddlers left in hot car ruled homicides

This undated booking photo provided by Parker County, Texas, sheriff's office shows Cynthia Marie Randolph. Randolph told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died May 26 , 2017, to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said, according to sheriff’s officials. Randolph was being held Saturday, June 24, 2017 on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. (Parker County, Texas, sheriff's office via AP)

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — Autopsies show two North Texas toddlers died of heatstroke after investigators say their mother allegedly left them in her hot car for several hours to teach them a lesson.

A medical examiner determined the deaths of 2-year-old Juliet Ramirez and 1-year-old Cavanaugh Ramirez of Weatherford were homicides.

Parker County records show the mother, Cynthia Randolph, was arrested in June on injury to a child counts and remains jailed. Investigators didn’t immediately return a message Sunday on possible upgraded charges.

Officials say Randolph originally said her children locked themselves in her car. Temperatures were in the 90s.

An arrest affidavit says Randolph later said her daughter refused to get out of the car so she locked both toddlers inside to teach them a lesson — thinking they’d exit on their own.

