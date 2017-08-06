Colorado man facing charges for taping dog’s mouth shut

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango man is facing animal cruelty charges for taping a dog’s mouth shut.

Two exchange students spotted the dog locked inside a parked car in nearly 90-degree heat. Those students then asked a woman for help.

That woman said the dog’s owner, 23-year-old Thomas Ethridge, returned to the area and when they confronted him, he seemed unconcerned so they called 911.

Ethridge was later issued a citation for animal cruelty. He told the Durango Herald he was living out of his car and his dog was chewing it up so it was all he could do to stop it.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.