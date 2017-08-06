Chesterfield Police looking for man who tried to rob Qdoba restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are looking for a man who they say tried to rob a Qdoba restaurant Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened at the Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurant located at 7201 Hancock Village Drive at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened when the man approached an employee, showed a knife and demanded that they open the register. The employee challenged the suspect who then fled the scene on foot without taking anything.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing about 5’9″ tall, wearing a black North Face hoodie, black Adidas pants and black Adidas shoes.

The suspect’s face was covered with a dark colored bandana and aviator sunglasses.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

