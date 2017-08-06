Charlottesville teacher faces additional child porn charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Charlottesville high school teacher charged last week with possessing child pornography is now facing nearly 20 counts of producing child pornography.

The Daily Progress reports (http://bit.ly/2vs32Vw ) that Charlottesville police have now charged 56-year-old Richard Alan Wellbeloved-Stone with 19 counts of producing child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Wellbeloved-Stone has been suspended from his job as a science teacher at Charlottesville High School. He was first hired by the district in 2002.

Prosecutors had said after his initial arrest last week that the case could expand greatly.

Before the new charges were announced, police had said the known victim in the case was younger than high school age.

