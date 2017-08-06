At least 27 cats found dead in Florida home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An animal neglect investigation is underway in a town in Florida after at least 27 cats were found dead inside a home.

Animal Control officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive and found as many as 27 dead in the home. Approximately 50 other cats were taken to a shelter. Their conditions are unknown.

Witnesses say that two teens live at the residence and were “supposed to be taking care of the animals.”

The sheriff’s office said they are not anticipating any arrests at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

