RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Trinity Titans are hoping to bounce back from a 3-9 season in 2016.

Head Coach Sam Mickens says his team believed they would find their way back into VISAA postseason contention and were handed a large dose of reality.

Focus will be the key in 2017 to return to form when the Titans won VISAA D-II state titles in 2014 and 2015.

Trinity Episcopal begins the season at Bishop Ireton on Saturday August 26th at 2:00 p.m.