RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The greatest season in Trinity Episcopal School basketball history produced one last moment to enjoy Friday evening in Bon Air, as the Titans celebrated receiving their 2017 VISAA state championship rings at a casual team get together.

Trinity finished its 2017 varsity season as VISAA state champions for the first time since 1996, posting a final record of 35-1 and ending the high school basketball year ranked 11th in the country.