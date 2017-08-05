Suspect posing as delivery driver assaults homeowner, steals car in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating a breaking-and-entering suspect who they say posed as a delivery driver, assaulted a homeowner and stole their car.

The incident occurred at roughly 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 600 block of Colony Trail in Lanexa. Deputies were called to a reported break-in where the suspect had posed as a delivery driver.

Officials say the homeowner was injured during the incident and required medical attention. The homeowner’s vehicle was also stolen.

Authorities are looking for a white four-door 2007 Mercury Milan with VA tags 1184WG.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about the incident is asked to call the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

