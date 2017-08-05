Police: Suspect sought after juvenile shot in the leg in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a suspect after a female juvenile was shot overnight in Richmond.

Police tell 8News they responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road, near Lynhaven Road, at around 2:30 a.m.

Once on scene, they located a juvenile victim who had been shot in the leg. She was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.