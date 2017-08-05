Outreach Involvement Center in Richmond gives second chances to students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – An alternative school in Richmond wants to give second chances to young students struggling in the traditional school setting.

Outreach Involvement Center (OIC) works specifically with students who were either suspended or expelled from school and need a way to academically redeem themselves.

Outreach manager Kevin Garnes said OIC works with at-risk students ages 10-24 who have nowhere to turn when educators have given up on them.

“I try to let them know that I’ve been there before,” Garnes said. ” Just try to be there with them to let them know, I care for y’all.”

One student, Terry Wilson, went through the program after being expelled from his high school about two years ago due to failing grades and bad behavior.

“My mom was like, ‘look, if you don’t buckle down now, it’s going to be over and you’re going to be way behind,'” Wilson recalled.

Wilson credits OIC for helping him get on track to graduate from Penn-Foster Online High School at Bryant and Stratton College August 11.

“They really brought me in and took me serious,” Wilson said.

OIC helped 15 students this past school year and expects another 15 starting in September.

