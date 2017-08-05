‘Operation Rudd’s Community Fun Day’ prepares Southside students for school

Related Coverage Outreach at Rudd’s Trailer Park ahead of new school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers behind a back to school event at a Southside mobile home park say it was a success.

Moving Forward Church, Celebration Center and IPDC Church teamed up for ‘Operation Rudd’s Community Fun Day.’

Volunteers passed out backpacks and school supplies to more than 200 children. They also distributed 100 bags of groceries.

Groups like the Army National Guard and Virginia Recovery Foundation were also there to provide resources to residents. Activities like face painting were available to kids.

Lisa Graves from Moving Forward Church says Rudd’s Trailer Park has been plagued with issues like drug addiction, alcoholism, domestic abuse, homelessness and prostitution.

Today’s event aimed to give families the tools they need to get students off to a strong start at school.

