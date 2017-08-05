Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man died after being shot multiple times in Richmond’s Gilpin Court neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of St. Paul Street. Police tell 8News the male victim was shot multiple times in the body and face and transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Police tell 8News they are in the preliminary stages of a death investigation.

No suspect information has been released as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.

