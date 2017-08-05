Henrico County School Board member arrested for DUI

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County School Board member Roscoe Dennis Cooper was arrested and charged with DUI Friday night.

Court records show that Cooper, 43, was booked at Henrico County Jail on Saturday and has since bonded out.

Beverly Cocke, chair of the Henrico County School Board, released the following statement to 8News:

Board members are aware of Mr. Cooper’s personal situation. We’ll be better able to respond once more details are available. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cooper family at this time.”

