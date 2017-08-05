Festival supports Carytown restaurant shut down following fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With drinks and a sense of community, ‘Don’t Look Back Fest’ celebrates a Carytown spot that is missing in a lot of people’s lives.

“It’s a very tight knit family,” says Clair Morgan, a festival spokesperson. “We have a ton of regulars and people that we see every day, every week in the restaurant, so just an excuse to get everyone together.”

Don’t Look Back, a popular taco restaurant, has been shut down since July 1 when a fire tore through the building.

“It’s only just happened in July, so it’s been really nice to see people rally together and give their time and their resources to provide for this festival,” says Caito Hankinson, a festival spokesperson.

Over three days at three different venues, bands offered their talents. Organizers also accepted donations. All proceeds benefit the building owners and restaurant staff.

“We’re trying to help them kind of cushion the blow in the meantime until we get Don’t Look Back up and running again,” explains Morgan.

It is estimated the restaurant will be closed for another five months, but fundraisers like this one keep up spirits.

“This is the third night of a three-night festival, and it’s been just a ton of fun,” says Morgan.

