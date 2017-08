RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Monacan Chiefs head coach Jim Henderson readies his team for another crack at a deep 4A playoff run, what will ultimately be the last season he’ll have star senior quarterback Syour Fludd under center for him.

The Chiefs finished the 2016 season 9-2 in the regular season, then were beaten by the Dinwiddie Generals in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.

Monacan opens the 2017 season at Hanover High School on Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.