RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bobby Henderson is the new James River High School varsity football head coach, replacing the tenured Greg DeFrancesco who retired in the offseason, and will have his work cut out for him turning around a football program that finished 1-9 in 2016.

The Rapids open the 2017 season at Riverbend High School on Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.