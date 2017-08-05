8SportsBlitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Hermitage Panthers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hermitage Panthers enter the 17th season under head coach Patrick Kane and return many of their starters from last year, especially on the defensive side of the football and a promising senior kicker Alex Burton.

Hermitage finished 2016 with a 9-1 regular season record, defeating Henrico in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs then falling at home to L.C. Bird in the second round.

The Panthers open the 2017 season at two-time defending 5A state champion Highland Springs, Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.