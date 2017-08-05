8News takes part in Back to School Expo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News had a blast taking part in the Back to School Expo that was held at Regency Square Mall Saturday afternoon.

The fun-filled day included giveaways, haircuts for kids and even a fashion show to help get students in style for the new school year.

At the 8News booth, kids had a chance to test their talents as TV reporters.

There was also a call to ‘stuff the bus,’ as Regency adopted Ridge Elementary School and invited the community to drop off pencils, notebooks and other school supplies for students.

” We want to see school supplies overflowing,” Regency Square Mall spokesperson Julie Gordon said. “We want to see supplies coming out of the windows so we can drive this bus over and deliver those items to some of these kids.”

The school supply drive is ongoing; if you couldn’t make it on Saturday you can drop off any donations for Ridge Elementary School at the Regency Square Mall office.

