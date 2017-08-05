1 killed, 1 seriously injured in DC gas station crash

WASHINGTON (AP) – One person is dead and another seriously injured after a car crashed into a gas station in Northeast Washington. D.C.
Fire and EMS said the crash occurred Saturday about 3:15 a.m. at a Hess gas station on Florida Avenue NE.
Authorities say one car crashed into a parked car and then struck the gas station. One of the cars caught fire; fire crews activated an emergency cutoff at the gas station to prevent the gas station supplies from catching on fire.
Authorities found one person dead at the scene and another injured, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.
