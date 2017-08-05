1 killed, 1 seriously injured in DC gas station crash

WASHINGTON (AP) – One person is dead and another seriously injured after a car crashed into a gas station in Northeast Washington. D.C.

Fire and EMS said the crash occurred Saturday about 3:15 a.m. at a Hess gas station on Florida Avenue NE.

Authorities say one car crashed into a parked car and then struck the gas station. One of the cars caught fire; fire crews activated an emergency cutoff at the gas station to prevent the gas station supplies from catching on fire.

Florida Ave NE update: 2nd Pt tx serious injs. Gas station on corner suffered damage. We activated emergency fuel cutoff. Dispatched 3:17 AM pic.twitter.com/j0nVXL6fv8 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 5, 2017

Authorities found one person dead at the scene and another injured, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

