Tractor trailer carrying concrete slabs rolls over, closes exit ramp on I-295N

HENRICO CO., Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer carrying concrete slabs closes exit ramp from I-295 North to Woodman Road in Henrico, early Friday morning.

Virginia State Police said that just after 2 a.m., a tractor trailer overturned onto its side on exit ramp from I-295 North to Woodman Road.

State Police said the driver and the juvenile passenger, believed to be a family member, were not hurt in the crash.

The trailer was carrying several concrete slabs weighing 15,000 pounds each. Crews closed the exit ramp for hours for cleanup.

State Police believe speed was not a factor in the crash, but said it could have been a mechanical issue. The cause still under investigation.

As of 5 a.m., the ramp has reopened.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.