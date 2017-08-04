Staunton Police asking for public’s help finding missing teen

STAUNTON, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Staunton, Virginia are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old who recently went missing.

Nimajae Logan is described as a black male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs about 177 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, navy blue shorts, and Crocs brand shoes.

Logan was last seen on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in Staunton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.