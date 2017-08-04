State Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs leaving for new job

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Retired Admiral John Harvey Jr. is leaving his job as Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office announced recently that Harvey will be joining the Institute for Defense Analyses.

Virginia is home to the Pentagon and the country’s largest naval base and has more than 730,000 veterans.

McAuliffe said he is appointing Carlos Hopkins as Harvey’s replacement.

Hopkins is currently counsel to the governor and is a lieutenant colonel in the Virginia Army National Guard.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.