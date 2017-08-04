Richmond restaurant abruptly closes, leaving employees jobless

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of people learned Friday they without a job after a Richmond restaurant abruptly closed its doors for good.

Patrons who approached Hattie Mae’s restaurant in Willow Lawn on Friday found a locked door and a sign thanking them for their service.

Those who work there say the closing came out of nowhere. Now, many of them are scrambling to find a new way to make a living.

“There was no notice whatsoever,” server Pranav Trivedi explained. “It was extremely … I was just in disbelief.”

Trivedi is now unemployed after learning the restaurant he worked at for three months was closing for good.

“This is my main source of income, working weekends,” he said. “And now I’m losing hundreds of dollars of potential money I could be making.”

Trivedi said he and other restaurant staff were called into a meeting Friday afternoon. That’s when they learned the news.

“We were going through some changes, so you know, I thought everything was going to the positive,” Trivedi said. “Surprising and disappointing to see a corporate restaurant fail like this.”

Others who had hoped to try the restaurant for the first time were also disappointed. Wilma Robinson and her husband drove all the way from Mechanicsville after hearing about Hattie Mae’s during Black Restaurant Week.

“”It’s unfortunate, I really wanted to give it a shot,” Robinson said. “We came over here for (the restaurant) and were really, really disappointed that they’re not open.”

The restaurant’s Director of Operations, Mike Taylor, wouldn’t comment on why the business closed. He referred 8News to the corporate office, which was unavailable for comment.

Trivedi continues to look for an explanation, but in the meantime, he’s keeping busy by looking for employment.

“Job searching, unemployment if I can,” he said. “At least until I can get myself back on my feet.”

Hattie Mae’s filled the space of what used to be American Tap Room. It was open for roughly four months.

