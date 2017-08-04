Richmond DPU crews working to repair water valve in Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Department of Public Utility crews are repairing a water valve on the city’s south side, at the corner of Semmes Avenue and 9th Street.
As a result, part of Semmes Avenue is blocked while crews flush a water hydrant and repair the road.
Crews temporarily had to shut off a water source overnight in order to make repairs. As a result, some residents lost water services temporarily, but DPU representatives say that services should now be restored.
Anyone who is still experiencing a service disruption should call the DPU at (804) 646-4646.
